The Detroit Pistons (16-61) visit the Orlando Magic (33-44) after losing 12 straight road games. The Magic are double-digit favorites by 11 points in the contest, which starts at 6:00 PM ET on Sunday, April 2, 2023.

Magic vs. Pistons Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, April 2, 2023

Sunday, April 2, 2023 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSFLX and BSDETX

BSFLX and BSDETX Location: Orlando, Florida

Orlando, Florida Venue: Amway Center

Magic vs. Pistons Score Prediction

Prediction: Magic 119 - Pistons 109

Spread & Total Prediction for Magic vs. Pistons

Pick ATS: Pistons (+ 11)

Pistons (+ 11) Pick OU: Over (225)



The Pistons (34-42-1 ATS) have covered the spread 55.8% of the time, 11.6% less often than the Magic (43-31-3) this year.

Detroit and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under in 49.4% of its games this season (38 of 77), the same percentage as Orlando and its opponents (38 of 77).

As a moneyline favorite this season, the Magic are 9-9, while the Pistons are 14-59 as moneyline underdogs.

Magic Performance Insights

While Orlando ranks in the bottom five in the NBA in points per game with 111.8 (fifth-worst), it ranks 17th in the league with 114.1 points surrendered per contest.

The Magic haven't put up many assists this season, ranking fifth-worst in the NBA with 23.2 assists per contest.

The Magic have struggled to accumulate threes, ranking fourth-worst in the league with 10.6 treys per game. They rank 24th with a 34.5% shooting percentage from beyond the arc this season.

In terms of shot breakdown, Orlando has taken 64.4% two-pointers (accounting for 73.9% of the team's buckets) and 35.6% three-pointers (26.1%).

