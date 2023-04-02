The Detroit Pistons (16-61) are 9.5-point underdogs as they look to break a 12-game road losing streak when they visit the Orlando Magic (33-44) on Sunday, April 2, 2023 at Amway Center. The game airs at 6:00 PM ET on BSFLX and BSDETX. The point total is set at 225.5 for the matchup.

Magic vs. Pistons Odds & Info

  • When: Sunday, April 2, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
  • Where: Amway Center in Orlando, Florida
  • TV: BSFLX and BSDETX
Favorite Spread Over/Under
Magic -9.5 225.5

Magic Betting Records & Stats

  • In 37 games this season, Orlando and its opponents have gone over 225.5 total points.
  • Orlando has an average point total of 225.9 in its games this year, 0.4 more points than this matchup's over/under.
  • The Magic have a 43-33-0 record against the spread this season.
  • Orlando has won nine, or 52.9%, of the 17 games it has played as the favorite this season.
  • Orlando has not entered a game this season with shorter moneyline odds than -400.
  • The implied probability of a win from the Magic, based on the moneyline, is 80%.

Magic vs. Pistons Over/Under Stats

Magic vs Pistons Total Facts
Games Over 225.5 % of Games Over 225.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Magic 37 48.1% 111.8 222.5 114.1 232.7 225.4
Pistons 43 55.8% 110.7 222.5 118.6 232.7 227.7

Additional Magic Insights & Trends

  • The Magic are 7-2 against the spread and 6-4 overall in their past 10 games.
  • Five of Magic's last 10 outings have hit the over.
  • At home, Orlando has a worse record against the spread (20-17-0) compared to its ATS record in away games (23-16-0).
  • The Magic put up 6.8 fewer points per game (111.8) than the Pistons allow (118.6).
  • Orlando has a 14-4 record against the spread and a 12-7 record overall when putting up more than 118.6 points.

Magic vs. Pistons Betting Splits

Magic and Pistons Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 9.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Magic 43-33 0-0 38-39
Pistons 35-42 13-16 38-39

Magic vs. Pistons Point Insights

Scoring Insights
Magic Pistons
111.8
Points Scored (PG)
 110.7
26
NBA Rank (PPG)
 28
14-4
ATS Record Scoring AVG+
 21-7
12-7
Overall Record Scoring AVG+
 13-15
114.1
Points Allowed (PG)
 118.6
17
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 27
25-8
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 15-3
23-10
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 7-11

