On Sunday, Travis d'Arnaud (coming off going 1-for-4) and the Atlanta Braves play the Washington Nationals, whose starting pitcher will be MacKenzie Gore. First pitch is at 1:35 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Nationals.

Travis d'Arnaud Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Sunday, April 2, 2023

1:35 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Nationals Park

MacKenzie Gore TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Travis d'Arnaud At The Plate (2022)

d'Arnaud hit .268 with 25 doubles, a triple, 18 home runs and 19 walks.

d'Arnaud got a base hit in 75 out of 111 games last year (67.6%), with multiple hits in 31 of those games (27.9%).

He hit a home run in 18 of 111 games in 2022 (16.2%), including 4.2% of his trips to the plate.

d'Arnaud picked up an RBI in 39 games last year out of 111 (35.1%), including multiple RBIs in 12.6% of those games (14 times) and three or more RBIs on nine occasions..

He scored a run in 50 of his 111 games a year ago (45.0%), with two or more runs scored nine times (8.1%).

Travis d'Arnaud Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 56 GP 51 .268 AVG .268 .329 OBP .310 .455 SLG .490 22 XBH 22 7 HR 11 29 RBI 31 49/12 K/BB 41/7 0 SB 0 Home Away 58 GP 53 40 (69.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 35 (66.0%) 14 (24.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 17 (32.1%) 26 (44.8%) Games w/1+ Run 24 (45.3%) 7 (12.1%) Games w/1+ HR 11 (20.8%) 21 (36.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 18 (34.0%)

