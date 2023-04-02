Wendell Carter Jr. plus his Orlando Magic teammates hit the court versus the Detroit Pistons at 6:00 PM ET on Sunday.

In his last game, a 116-109 win versus the Wizards, Carter put up 11 points and seven rebounds.

In this article, we break down Carter's available prop bets, providing stats to help you figure out the best wagers to make.

Wendell Carter Jr. Prop Bets vs. the Pistons

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 15.5 15.5 17.5 Rebounds 9.5 8.8 8.6 Assists -- 2.4 1.9 PRA 27.5 26.7 28 PR 24.5 24.3 26.1 3PM 1.5 1.4 1.9



Looking to bet on one or more of Wendell Carter Jr.'s player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Wendell Carter Jr. Insights vs. the Pistons

This season, he's put up 8.9% of the Magic's attempted field goals, as he's averaging 10.9 per contest.

Carter is averaging 3.9 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 8.9% of his team's shots from beyond the arc.

Carter's opponents, the Pistons, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 16th in the NBA with 102.5 possessions per game, while his Magic rank 18th in possessions per game with 102.3.

On defense, the Pistons have allowed 118.6 points per game, which is 27th-best in the NBA.

Conceding 45 rebounds per game, the Pistons are the 25th-ranked team in the league.

The Pistons are the 14th-ranked team in the league, allowing 25.6 assists per game.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Pistons are seventh in the league, giving up 11.9 makes per game.

Wendell Carter Jr. vs. the Pistons

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/23/2023 32 14 14 2 0 2 1 12/28/2022 24 16 8 1 1 0 0 10/19/2022 33 11 11 3 1 1 1

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Carter or any of his Magic teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.