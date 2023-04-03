The Atlanta Braves and Eddie Rosario, who went 0-for-4 last time out, take on Jake Woodford and the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium, Monday at 7:45 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4) against the Nationals.

Eddie Rosario Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

  • Game Day: Monday, April 3, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:45 PM ET
  • Stadium: Busch Stadium
  • Cardinals Starter: Jake Woodford
  • TV Channel: BSMW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Eddie Rosario At The Plate (2022)

  • Rosario hit .212 with 12 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 17 walks.
  • Rosario picked up a hit in 44.0% of his games last season (37 of 84), with at least two hits in 13 of those contests (15.5%).
  • He homered in 6.0% of his games in 2022 (five of 84), including 1.9% of his trips to the dish.
  • Rosario picked up an RBI in 16 out of 84 games last year (19.0%), with two or more RBIz in three of those contests (3.6%).
  • He scored a run in 25 of 84 games last year (29.8%), including scoring multiple runs twice.

Eddie Rosario Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
43 GP 37
.176 AVG .252
.225 OBP .297
.305 SLG .353
8 XBH 10
4 HR 1
14 RBI 10
41/9 K/BB 27/8
1 SB 2
Home Away
45 GP 39
16 (35.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 21 (53.8%)
5 (11.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 8 (20.5%)
14 (31.1%) Games w/1+ Run 11 (28.2%)
4 (8.9%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (2.6%)
10 (22.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (15.4%)

Cardinals Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The pitching staff for the Cardinals had a collective 7.4 K/9 last season, the worst in the league.
  • The Cardinals had the ninth-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.79).
  • Cardinals pitchers combined to allow 146 home runs (0.9 per game), the third-fewest in the big leagues.
  • Woodford will take the mound to start for the Cardinals, his first this season.
  • The 26-year-old right-hander pitched in relief and threw two scoreless innings when he last appeared on Wednesday, Oct. 5 against the Pittsburgh Pirates.
  • Last season he finished with a 2.23 ERA and a 1.117 WHIP over his 27 games, putting together a 4-0 record.
