Orlando Arcia Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Cardinals - April 3
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 1:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Monday, Orlando Arcia (on the back of going 0-for-3) and the Atlanta Braves face the St. Louis Cardinals, whose starting pitcher will be Jake Woodford. First pitch is at 7:45 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Nationals.
Orlando Arcia Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Monday, April 3, 2023
- Game Time: 7:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Cardinals Starter: Jake Woodford
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Orlando Arcia At The Plate (2022)
- Arcia hit .244 with nine doubles, nine home runs and 21 walks.
- In 52.8% of his 72 games last season, Arcia picked up a hit. He also had 12 multi-hit games in 2022.
- In 10 of 72 games last year, he left the yard (13.9%). He went deep in 3.8% of his trips to the dish in 2022.
- Arcia drove in a run in 21 games last year out 72 (29.2%), including nine multi-RBI outings (12.5%). He drove in three or more runs in one game.
- He came around to score 22 times in 72 games (30.6%) last season, including four occasions when he scored more than once (5.6%).
Orlando Arcia Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|33
|GP
|32
|.239
|AVG
|.250
|.306
|OBP
|.327
|.376
|SLG
|.460
|7
|XBH
|11
|4
|HR
|5
|17
|RBI
|13
|26/10
|K/BB
|25/11
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|35
|GP
|37
|18 (51.4%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|20 (54.1%)
|7 (20.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (13.5%)
|9 (25.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|13 (35.1%)
|4 (11.4%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|6 (16.2%)
|11 (31.4%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|10 (27.0%)
Cardinals Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Cardinals pitching staff ranked last in the league with a collective 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings last season.
- The Cardinals had the ninth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.79).
- The Cardinals surrendered the third-fewest home runs in baseball (146 total, 0.9 per game).
- Woodford makes his first start of the season for the Cardinals.
- In his last appearance on Wednesday, Oct. 5, the 26-year-old righty, came out of the bullpen and went two scoreless innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates.
- Over his 27 appearances last season he finished with a 4-0 record, had a 2.23 ERA, and a 1.117 WHIP.
