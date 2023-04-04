Austin Riley Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Cardinals - April 4
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 1:24 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
After going 1-for-4 with a home run and an RBI in his most recent game, Austin Riley and the Atlanta Braves face the St. Louis Cardinals (who will hand the ball to Steven Matz) at 7:45 PM ET on Tuesday.
In his previous game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Cardinals.
Austin Riley Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 4, 2023
- Game Time: 7:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Cardinals Starter: Steven Matz
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +320)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Austin Riley At The Plate (2022)
- Riley racked up 168 hits and slugged .528.
- Among qualifying hitters last season, he ranked 38th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranked 35th and he was eighth in slugging.
- Riley picked up a hit in 64.4% of his games last year (105 of 163), with multiple hits in 50 of those contests (30.7%).
- He homered in 37 games a year ago (out of 163 opportunities, 22.7%), leaving the ballpark in 5.5% of his trips to the plate.
- Riley drove in a run in 59 out of 163 games last season (36.2%), with two or more RBIz in 22 of those contests (13.5%).
- He scored a run in 75 of 163 games last season, with multiple runs in 15 of those games.
Austin Riley Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|80
|GP
|79
|.297
|AVG
|.249
|.363
|OBP
|.338
|.601
|SLG
|.456
|45
|XBH
|34
|24
|HR
|14
|49
|RBI
|44
|89/27
|K/BB
|79/31
|1
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|82
|GP
|81
|58 (70.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|47 (58.0%)
|26 (31.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|24 (29.6%)
|42 (51.2%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|33 (40.7%)
|24 (29.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|13 (16.0%)
|33 (40.2%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|26 (32.1%)
Cardinals Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Cardinals had a collective 7.4 K/9 last season, the worst in the league.
- The Cardinals' 3.79 team ERA ranked ninth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Cardinals pitchers combined to allow 146 home runs (0.9 per game), the third-fewest in the big leagues.
- Matz will make his first start of the season for the Cardinals.
- In his last appearance on Monday, Oct. 3, the 31-year-old left-hander, came out of the bullpen and went one scoreless inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates.
- In 15 games last season he finished with a 5-3 record and had a 5.25 ERA and a 1.25 WHIP.
