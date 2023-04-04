The Orlando Magic, Cole Anthony included, face off versus the Cleveland Cavaliers on Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET.

In his last time out, a 128-102 win over the Pistons, Anthony had 17 points and six rebounds.

Below we will dive into Anthony's stats and trends, helping you make good predictions on prop bets.

Cole Anthony Prop Bets vs. the Cavaliers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 13.5 13.0 16.4 Rebounds 4.5 4.7 6.0 Assists 3.5 3.9 3.3 PRA 22.5 21.6 25.7 PR 18.5 17.7 22.4 3PM 1.5 1.2 1.8



Cole Anthony Insights vs. the Cavaliers

Anthony is responsible for attempting 8.7% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 10.1 per game.

He's taken 3.4 threes per game, or 8.3% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Anthony's opponents, the Cavaliers, have one of the slowest offensive tempos, ranking 26th, averaging 98.7 possessions per game, while his Magic average 102.3 per game, which ranks 15th among NBA teams.

The Cavaliers give up 107.0 points per game, best in the NBA.

Conceding 41.1 rebounds per game, the Cavaliers are the second-ranked team in the NBA.

Giving up 23.0 assists per game, the Cavaliers are the best team in the league.

The Cavaliers allow 11.3 made 3-pointers per contest, second-ranked in the league.

Cole Anthony vs. the Cavaliers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/2/2022 29 19 6 3 3 1 3 10/26/2022 32 9 5 5 1 1 0

