Magic vs. Cavaliers: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - April 4
The Orlando Magic (34-44), on Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET, hope to extend a five-game home winning stretch when hosting the Cleveland Cavaliers (49-30).
See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Cavaliers vs. Magic matchup.
Magic vs. Cavaliers Game Info
- Date: Tuesday, April 4, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: BSFL and BSOH
- Location: Orlando, Florida
- Venue: Amway Center
Magic vs. Cavaliers Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Cavaliers Moneyline
|Magic Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Cavaliers (-5)
|222
|-205
|+175
|BetMGM
|Cavaliers (-4.5)
|222.5
|-210
|+170
|PointsBet
|Cavaliers (-5)
|222
|-208
|+175
|Tipico
|Cavaliers (-4.5)
|222.5
|-190
|+160
Magic vs. Cavaliers Betting Trends
- The Cavaliers' +424 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 5.3 points per game) is a result of scoring 112.3 points per game (25th in the NBA) while allowing 107 per contest (first in the league).
- The Magic's -152 scoring differential (being outscored by 1.9 points per game) is a result of putting up 112 points per game (26th in NBA) while allowing 113.9 per outing (16th in league).
- These two teams score a combined 224.3 points per game, 2.3 more points than this matchup's point total.
- Opponents of these two teams score 220.9 points per game combined, 1.1 fewer than this matchup's over/under.
- Cleveland has put together a 41-36-2 record against the spread this season.
- Orlando has won 44 games against the spread this year, while failing to cover or pushing 34 times.
Magic Player Props
|Points O/U
|Points Over Odds
|PPG
|Paolo Banchero
|19.5
|-110
|20.0
|Franz Wagner
|17.5
|-105
|18.8
|Wendell Carter Jr.
|14.5
|+100
|15.5
|Markelle Fultz
|13.5
|-130
|14.0
|Gary Harris
|7.5
|-115
|8.4
Magic and Cavaliers NBA Title Odds
|Odds To Win Championship
|Odds To Make Finals
|Odds To Make Playoffs
|Magic
|+100000
|+90000
|-
|Cavaliers
|+4500
|+1500
|-
