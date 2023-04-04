The Orlando Magic's (34-44) injury report has two players listed as they prepare for their Tuesday, April 4 game against the Cleveland Cavaliers (49-30) at Amway Center. It tips at 7:00 PM ET.

The Magic won their most recent outing 128-102 against the Pistons on Sunday. Jalen Suggs' team-high 18 points paced the Magic in the victory.

Orlando Magic Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Jonathan Isaac PF Out Hamstring 5 4 0.5 Admiral Schofield PF Questionable Ankle 4 1.6 0.8

Cleveland Cavaliers Injury Report Today

Cavaliers Injuries: Dylan Windler: Out (Foot), Isaac Okoro: Out (Knee)

Magic vs. Cavaliers Game Info

When: Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Amway Center in Orlando, Florida

Amway Center in Orlando, Florida TV: BSFL and BSOH

Magic Season Insights

The Magic's 112 points per game are five more points than the 107 the Cavaliers allow to opponents.

Orlando is 30-26 when it scores more than 107 points.

While the Magic are scoring 112 points per game in 2022-23, they have improved that mark in their last 10 games, tallying 114.9 a contest.

Orlando knocks down 10.7 three-pointers per game (26th in the league), 2.2 fewer than its opponents. It is shooting 34.8% from deep (24th in NBA) and its opponents are shooting 34.9%.

The Magic rank 27th in the league averaging 109.5 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 11th, allowing 111.3 points per 100 possessions.

Magic vs. Cavaliers Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Cavaliers -4.5 222.5

