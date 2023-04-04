When the Cleveland Cavaliers (49-30) and Orlando Magic (34-44) match up at Amway Center on Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET, Donovan Mitchell and Paolo Banchero will be two players to watch.

How to Watch Magic vs. Cavaliers

Game Day: Tuesday, April 4

Tuesday, April 4 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Arena: Amway Center

Amway Center Location: Orlando, Florida

Magic's Last Game

The Magic won their previous game against the Pistons, 128-102, on Sunday. Jalen Suggs was their top scorer with 18 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jalen Suggs 18 2 2 4 1 4 Cole Anthony 17 6 3 0 0 2 Franz Wagner 16 5 8 3 0 1

Magic Players to Watch

Banchero is averaging team highs in points (20 per game) and rebounds (6.9). And he is contributing 3.7 assists, making 42.7% of his shots from the floor and 29.5% from beyond the arc, with 1.2 triples per contest.

The Magic receive 18.8 points, 4.1 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game from Franz Wagner.

Markelle Fultz leads the Magic in assists (5.7 per game), and averages 14 points and 4 rebounds. He also averages 1.5 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Wendell Carter Jr. gets the Magic 15.5 points, 8.8 rebounds and 2.3 assists per contest. He also averages 0.5 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.

The Magic receive 13 points, 4.7 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game from Cole Anthony.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Paolo Banchero 19.6 8.2 4.2 0.6 0.8 1.3 Markelle Fultz 16.2 4.1 6.6 1.6 0.8 0.5 Franz Wagner 18.4 5.4 4.7 1.4 0.3 1.4 Wendell Carter Jr. 16.2 8.4 1.8 0.9 0.8 2 Cole Anthony 16.4 6 3.3 0.6 0.4 1.8

