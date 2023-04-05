The Los Angeles Lakers (41-38) aim to build on a four-game road win streak when they visit the Los Angeles Clippers (41-38) on April 5, 2023.

Clippers vs. Lakers Game Info

When: Wednesday, April 5, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California TV: ESPN, BSSC, SportsNet LA

Clippers Stats Insights

The Clippers make 47.6% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.8 percentage points higher than the Lakers have allowed to their opponents (46.8%).

The Clippers are 29-16 when they shoot better than 46.8% from the field.

The Clippers are the 16th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Lakers sit at sixth.

The Clippers score 113.1 points per game, just 3.5 fewer points than the 116.6 the Lakers give up.

The Clippers are 23-4 when they score more than 116.6 points.

Lakers Stats Insights

The Lakers' 48.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 0.8 percentage points higher than the Clippers have given up to their opponents (47.3%).

The Lakers are 31-15 when they shoot higher than 47.3% from the field.

The Lakers are the sixth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Clippers sit at 19th.

The Lakers score an average of 117 points per game, just 4.1 more points than the 112.9 the Clippers give up.

The Lakers are 34-16 when they score more than 112.9 points.

Clippers Home & Away Comparison

At home, the Clippers are posting 2.5 fewer points per game (111.8) than they are when playing on the road (114.3).

In 2022-23, the Clippers are ceding 110 points per game in home games. When playing on the road, they are allowing 115.6.

In home games, the Clippers are averaging 0.5 fewer threes per game (12.5) than away from home (13). However, they own a better three-point percentage at home (38.2%) compared to when playing on the road (38.1%).

Lakers Home & Away Comparison

The Lakers put up 116.6 points per game at home, 0.7 fewer points than on the road (117.3). Defensively they concede 113.9 per game, 5.4 fewer points than on the road (119.3).

The Lakers collect 0.8 more assists per game at home (25.6) than away (24.8).

Clippers Injuries

Name Game Status Injury Eric Gordon Questionable Hip Marcus Morris Questionable Illness Paul George Out Leg Brandon Boston Jr. Out Tailbone

Lakers Injuries