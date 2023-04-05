The Tampa Bay Lightning (45-26-6) will try to prolong a three-game win streak when they play the New York Rangers (45-21-11) on the road on Wednesday, April 5 at 7:30 PM ET on TNT and TVAS.

Lightning vs. Rangers Game Info

When: Wednesday, April 5, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, April 5, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and TVAS

TNT and TVAS Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

Favorite Underdog Total Rangers (-120) Lightning (+100) 6

Lightning Betting Insights

The Lightning have won six, or 42.9%, of the 14 games they have played as an underdog this season.

Tampa Bay has entered 13 games this season as the underdog by +100 or more and is 5-8 in those contests.

The implied probability of a win by the Lightning, based on the moneyline, is 50.0%.

Tampa Bay has combined with its opponent to score over 6 goals in 49 of 77 games this season.

Lightning vs. Rangers Rankings

Rangers Total (Rank) Lightning Total (Rank) 257 (11th) Goals 264 (7th) 205 (4th) Goals Allowed 229 (13th) 53 (14th) Power Play Goals 66 (3rd) 42 (9th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 48 (14th)

Lightning Advanced Stats

Tampa Bay has hit the over in four of its past 10 outings.

The Lightning have averaged a total of 6.3 combined goals over their last 10 games, 0.3 greater than this matchup's over/under of 6.

In their last 10 games, the Lightning and their opponents are scoring 0.5 fewer goals per game than their season-long game scoring average, 9.4.

The Lightning's 264 total goals (3.4 per game) are the seventh-most in the league.

The Lightning have conceded 229 total goals (3.0 per game) to rank 13th.

Their +35 goal differential is ninth-best in the league.

