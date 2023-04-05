Marcell Ozuna -- 0-for-2 in his last game -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves against the St. Louis Cardinals, with Miles Mikolas on the hill, on April 5 at 1:15 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-2) against the Cardinals.

Marcell Ozuna Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 5, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:15 PM ET
  • Stadium: Busch Stadium
  Stadium: Busch Stadium
  • Cardinals Starter: Miles Mikolas
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Marcell Ozuna At The Plate (2022)

  • Ozuna hit .226 with 19 doubles, 23 home runs and 31 walks.
  • Ozuna reached base via a hit in 78 of 127 games last season (61.4%), including multiple hits in 18.1% of those games (23 of them).
  • Including the 127 games he logged a plate appearance in last season, he homered in 20 of them (15.7%), taking the pitcher deep in 4.5% of his trips to the plate.
  • In 29.1% of his games a season ago (37 of 127), Ozuna picked up an RBI. In 16 of those games (12.6%) he recorded more than one RBI, and he had three or more in two contests.
  • In 35.4% of his games last season (45 of 127), he scored at least a run, and in nine (7.1%) he scored more than once.

Marcell Ozuna Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
62 GP 62
.222 AVG .229
.275 OBP .273
.417 SLG .408
23 XBH 19
11 HR 12
27 RBI 29
56/16 K/BB 66/15
2 SB 0
Home Away
64 GP 63
38 (59.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 40 (63.5%)
10 (15.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 13 (20.6%)
21 (32.8%) Games w/1+ Run 24 (38.1%)
9 (14.1%) Games w/1+ HR 11 (17.5%)
19 (29.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 18 (28.6%)

Cardinals Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The pitching staff for the Cardinals had a collective 7.4 K/9 last season, the worst in the league.
  • The Cardinals had the ninth-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.79).
  • Cardinals pitchers combined to give up 146 home runs (0.9 per game), the third-fewest in the big leagues.
  • The Cardinals will send Mikolas (0-0) to the mound to make his second start of the season.
  • His most recent time out was on Thursday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when the righty tossed 3 1/3 innings, surrendering five earned runs while allowing 10 hits.
