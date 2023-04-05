Michael Harris II Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Cardinals - April 5
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 9:28 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
After going 0-for-4 in his most recent game, Michael Harris II and the Atlanta Braves take on the St. Louis Cardinals (who will start Miles Mikolas) at 1:15 PM ET on Wednesday.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Cardinals.
Michael Harris II Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 5, 2023
- Game Time: 1:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Cardinals Starter: Miles Mikolas
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Michael Harris II At The Plate (2022)
- Harris II hit .297 with 27 doubles, three triples, 19 home runs and 21 walks.
- In 84 of 118 games last year (71.2%) Harris II had at least one hit, and in 31 of those contests (26.3%) he picked up more than one.
- He homered in 15.3% of his games in 2022 (18 of 118), including 4.3% of his trips to the dish.
- In 38.1% of his 118 games a year ago, Harris II picked up an RBI (45 times). He also had 16 games with multiple RBIs (13.6%), and three or more RBIs in two games.
- He came around to score in 60 of his 118 games a season ago (50.8%), with two or more runs scored 14 times (11.9%).
Michael Harris II Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|54
|GP
|60
|.274
|AVG
|.317
|.310
|OBP
|.363
|.411
|SLG
|.603
|16
|XBH
|33
|4
|HR
|15
|21
|RBI
|43
|52/6
|K/BB
|55/15
|11
|SB
|9
|Home
|Away
|56
|GP
|62
|37 (66.1%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|47 (75.8%)
|11 (19.6%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|20 (32.3%)
|25 (44.6%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|35 (56.5%)
|4 (7.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|14 (22.6%)
|14 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|31 (50.0%)
Cardinals Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Cardinals pitching staff ranked last in the league with a collective 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings last season.
- The Cardinals' 3.79 team ERA ranked ninth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Cardinals allowed the third-fewest home runs in baseball (146 total, 0.9 per game).
- Mikolas (0-0) gets the starting nod for the Cardinals, his second this season.
- His last time out came on Thursday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when the right-hander tossed 3 1/3 innings, surrendering five earned runs while allowing 10 hits.
