The New York Islanders (39-30-9) will host the Tampa Bay Lightning (45-27-6) on Thursday, with both squads coming off a loss in their last game.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!

Check out the Islanders-Lightning game on ESPN+, MSGSN, and BSSUN.

Islanders Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Thursday, April 6, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Thursday, April 6, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSGSN, and BSSUN

ESPN+, MSGSN, and BSSUN Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Watch this game on fuboTV! Where: UBS Arena in Elmont, New York

Watch live sports and more without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Lightning vs. Islanders Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 4/1/2023 Lightning Islanders 5-0 TB 10/22/2022 Lightning Islanders 5-3 TB

Lightning Stats & Trends

The Lightning's total of 235 goals allowed (3.0 per game) is 13th in the NHL.

The Lightning are seventh in the league in scoring (267 goals, 3.4 per game).

In their last 10 games, the Lightning have gone 5-5-0 to earn 75.0% of the possible points.

Over on the defensive side, the Lightning have given up 2.8 goals per game (28 total) over those 10 outings.

They are scoring at a 3.2 goals-per-game average (32 total) during that span.

Lightning Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Nikita Kucherov 78 30 76 106 92 57 100% Brayden Point 78 47 41 88 42 47 50.8% Steven Stamkos 77 33 47 80 51 26 54% Alex Killorn 78 25 36 61 54 39 100% Brandon Hagel 78 28 33 61 45 87 28.8%

Islanders Stats & Trends

The Islanders have conceded 209 total goals (2.7 per game), ranking sixth in league action for the fewest goals against.

The Islanders' 226 total goals (2.9 per game) rank 23rd in the league.

In the last 10 games, the Islanders have claimed 70.0% of the possible points with a 5-4-1 record.

Defensively, the Islanders have allowed 25 goals (2.5 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have totaled 30 goals over that stretch.

Islanders Key Players