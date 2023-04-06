The Orlando Magic (34-45) hit the court against the Cleveland Cavaliers (50-30) as 7.5-point favorites on Thursday, April 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on BSFL and BSOH. The matchup has a point total of 220.5.

Magic vs. Cavaliers Odds & Info

  • When: Thursday, April 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Amway Center in Orlando, Florida
  • TV: BSFL and BSOH
Favorite Spread Over/Under
Magic -7.5 220.5

Magic Betting Records & Stats

  • Orlando and its opponents have scored more than 220.5 points in 49 of 79 games this season.
  • Orlando's outings this year have an average point total of 226.0, 5.5 more points than this matchup's over/under.
  • The Magic's ATS record is 45-33-0 this season.
  • This season, Orlando has been favored 18 times and won 10, or 55.6%, of those games.
  • Orlando has played as a favorite of -300 or more twice this season and won both games.
  • Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Magic have a 75% chance to win.

Magic vs. Cavaliers Over/Under Stats

Magic vs Cavaliers Total Facts
Games Over 220.5 % of Games Over 220.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Magic 49 62% 112.0 224.4 114.0 221.1 225.4
Cavaliers 40 50% 112.4 224.4 107.1 221.1 220.2

Additional Magic Insights & Trends

  • The Magic have an 8-1 record against the spread while going 6-4 overall in their last 10 games.
  • The Magic have hit the over in five of their last 10 games.
  • Orlando has done a better job covering the spread in road games (23-16-0) than it has in home games (22-17-0).
  • The Magic record 112.0 points per game, just 4.9 more points than the 107.1 the Cavaliers give up.
  • Orlando is 37-19 against the spread and 30-27 overall when scoring more than 107.1 points.

Magic vs. Cavaliers Betting Splits

Magic and Cavaliers Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 7.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Magic 45-33 1-1 40-39
Cavaliers 43-37 1-0 40-40

Magic vs. Cavaliers Point Insights

Scoring Insights
Magic Cavaliers
112.0
Points Scored (PG)
 112.4
26
NBA Rank (PPG)
 24
37-19
ATS Record Scoring AVG+
 18-14
30-27
Overall Record Scoring AVG+
 23-9
114.0
Points Allowed (PG)
 107.1
16
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 1
28-10
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 34-14
26-13
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 40-8

