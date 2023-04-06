As they prepare for a game against the Cleveland Cavaliers (50-30), the Orlando Magic (34-45) are keeping their eye on just one player on the injury report. The play-in game starts at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, April 6 at Amway Center.

The Cavaliers beat the Magic 117-113 on Tuesday when they last played. Donovan Mitchell led the Cavaliers to the victory with a team-leading 43 points. Markelle Fultz put up 23 points in the Magic's loss.

Orlando Magic Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Jonathan Isaac PF Out Hamstring 5 4 0.5

Cleveland Cavaliers Injury Report Today

Cavaliers Injuries: Caris LeVert: Out (Knee), Jarrett Allen: Out (Groin), Donovan Mitchell: Out (Hand), Darius Garland: Out (Leg), Dylan Windler: Out (Foot), Isaac Okoro: Out (Knee), Evan Mobley: Out (Rest)

Magic vs. Cavaliers Game Info

When: Thursday, April 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, April 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Amway Center in Orlando, Florida

Amway Center in Orlando, Florida TV: BSFL and BSOH

Magic Season Insights

The Magic put up 112 points per game, just 4.9 more points than the 107.1 the Cavaliers give up.

Orlando has a 30-27 record when putting up more than 107.1 points.

The Magic have seen an increase in scoring recently, racking up 114.8 points per game in their last 10 outings, 2.8 points more than the 112 they've scored this year.

Orlando hits 10.7 three-pointers per game (27th in the league) at a 34.9% rate (24th in the NBA), compared to the 12.9 per contest its opponents make while shooting 35.1% from beyond the arc.

The Magic average 109.6 points per 100 possessions on offense (26th in the league), and allow 111.4 points per 100 possessions (11th in the NBA).

Magic vs. Cavaliers Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Magic -9.5 217.5

