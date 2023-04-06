Paolo Banchero and Cedi Osman are two players to watch on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, when the Orlando Magic (34-45) take on the Cleveland Cavaliers (50-30) at Amway Center.

How to Watch Magic vs. Cavaliers

Game Day: Thursday, April 6

Thursday, April 6 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Arena: Amway Center

Amway Center Location: Orlando, Florida

Magic's Last Game

The Cavaliers defeated the Magic, 117-113, on Tuesday. Donovan Mitchell scored a team-high 43 points for the Cavaliers, and Markelle Fultz had 23 for the Magic.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Markelle Fultz 23 2 8 0 0 1 Paolo Banchero 20 10 4 1 0 2 Wendell Carter Jr. 17 12 3 2 0 4

Magic Players to Watch

Banchero puts up a team-high 20 points per game. He is also putting up 6.9 rebounds and 3.7 assists, shooting 42.7% from the floor and 29.8% from beyond the arc with 1.2 made 3-pointers per game.

Franz Wagner posts 18.8 points, 4.1 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 0.9 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Fultz leads the Magic at 5.8 assists per game, while also putting up 4 rebounds and 14.2 points.

Wendell Carter Jr. averages a team-high 8.8 rebounds per contest. He is also averaging 15.5 points and 2.3 assists, shooting 52.9% from the field and 36% from downtown with 1.4 made 3-pointers per game.

Cole Anthony averages 13 points, 4.7 rebounds and 3.9 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 0.6 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Paolo Banchero 18.9 8.6 4.6 0.7 0.7 1.3 Markelle Fultz 17.2 3.9 6.8 1.5 0.7 0.6 Franz Wagner 19 5.8 4.4 1.4 0.3 1.4 Wendell Carter Jr. 16.3 8.6 1.8 1.1 0.8 2.3 Cole Anthony 16.5 5.9 3.4 0.7 0.4 1.7

