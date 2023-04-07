Magic vs. Nets Injury Report Today - April 7
The Orlando Magic's (34-46) injury report has seven players listed as they ready for a Friday, April 7 matchup with the Brooklyn Nets (44-36) at Barclays Center. The game begins at 7:30 PM ET.
The Magic dropped their most recent outing 118-94 against the Cavaliers on Thursday. Jalen Suggs scored 22 points in the Magic's loss, leading the team.
Orlando Magic Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Moritz Wagner
|C
|Out
|Ankle
|10.5
|4.5
|1.5
|Wendell Carter Jr.
|C
|Out
|Hip
|15.5
|8.8
|2.3
|Jonathan Isaac
|PF
|Out
|Hamstring
|5.0
|4.0
|0.5
|Markelle Fultz
|PG
|Questionable
|Knee
|14.2
|4.0
|5.8
|Gary Harris
|SG
|Questionable
|Abductor
|8.3
|2.0
|1.2
|Franz Wagner
|SF
|Questionable
|Ankle
|18.8
|4.1
|3.6
|Paolo Banchero
|SF
|Questionable
|Back
|20.0
|6.9
|3.7
Brooklyn Nets Injury Report Today
Nets Injuries: Ben Simmons: Out For Season (Knee)
Magic vs. Nets Game Info
- When: Friday, April 7, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York
- TV: YES and BSFL
Magic Season Insights
- The Magic's 111.8 points per game are only 0.8 fewer points than the 112.6 the Nets allow.
- Orlando is 25-16 when it scores more than 112.6 points.
- In their past 10 games, the Magic are scoring 112.9 points per contest, 1.1 more than their season average (111.8).
- Orlando makes 10.7 three-pointers per game (27th in the league) while shooting 34.8% from beyond the arc (24th in NBA). It is making 2.3 fewer threes than its opponents, who drain 13.0 per game at 35.2%.
- The Magic rank 27th in the league averaging 109.3 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 12th, allowing 111.5 points per 100 possessions.
Magic vs. Nets Betting Info
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Nets
|-11.5
|218.5
