Bryson DeChambeau is in the field from April 6 - 9 in the 2023 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, taking on a par-72, 7,545-yard course.

Looking to wager on DeChambeau at the Masters Tournament this week? Read on for the betting odds and stats you need before you make your picks.

Bryson DeChambeau Insights

DeChambeau has finished under par three times and carded five rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 14 rounds.

He has carded a top-10 score twice in his last 14 rounds.

Over his last 14 rounds, DeChambeau has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on five occasions.

DeChambeau has finished in the top 10 once in his past five events.

He has made the cut in two of his past five events.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 4 32 1 285 0 2 0 1 $364,178

Masters Tournament Insights and Stats

In his past six appearances at this event, DeChambeau has had an average finishing position of 34th.

DeChambeau made the cut in five of his past six entries in this event.

DeChambeau finished below the cut line and did not qualify for the weekend in his most recent appearance at this event in 2022.

This tournament will take place on a par 72 that registers at 7,545 yards, 251 yards longer than the average for Tour stops in the past year.

In the past year, PGA Tour stops have seen an average score of -5, while Augusta National Golf Club has a recent scoring average of +1.

The courses that DeChambeau has played in the past year have had an average distance of 7,388 yards, while Augusta National Golf Club will be 7,545 yards this week.

In the past year, the events he has played have had a scoring average of +1 among finishers, the same as the average at this course.

DeChambeau's Last Time Out

DeChambeau was relatively mediocre on the eight par-3 holes at The Open Championship, averaging 3.13 strokes to finish in the 48th percentile of the field.

He shot well to finish in the 95th percentile on par 4s at The Open Championship, averaging 3.80 strokes on those 56 holes.

On the eight par-5 holes at The Open Championship, DeChambeau shot better than just 29% of the golfers (averaging 4.75 strokes).

DeChambeau failed to record a birdie on any of the eight par-3s at The Open Championship (the other golfers averaged 0.5).

On the eight par-3s at The Open Championship, DeChambeau had one bogey or worse (the field averaged 1.2).

DeChambeau's 17 birdies or better on the 56 par-4s at The Open Championship were more than the field average (9.1).

At that last tournament, DeChambeau's showing on the 56 par-4s included a bogey or worse six times (the field's average was worse, at 7.9).

DeChambeau ended The Open Championship outperforming the field's average of birdies or better on par-5s (2.7) with three on the eight par-5 holes.

On the eight par-5s at The Open Championship, DeChambeau recorded one bogey or worse, more than the tournament average of 0.7.

Masters Tournament Time and Date Info

Date: April 6 - 9, 2023

April 6 - 9, 2023 Course: Augusta National Golf Club

Augusta National Golf Club Location: Augusta, Georgia

Augusta, Georgia Par: 72 / 7,545 yards

72 / 7,545 yards DeChambeau Odds to Win: +10000

