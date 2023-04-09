The Orlando Magic (34-47) will look to break a three-game losing streak when they hit the road to play the Miami Heat (43-38) on April 9, 2023 at FTX Arena.

Magic vs. Heat Game Info

When: Sunday, April 9, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, April 9, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: FTX Arena in Miami, Florida

FTX Arena in Miami, Florida TV: Bally Sports

Magic Stats Insights

The Magic's 47% shooting percentage from the field this season is the same as the Heat have given up to their opponents.

Orlando is 23-14 when it shoots better than 48.3% from the field.

The Heat are the 19th best rebounding team in the league, the Magic rank 16th.

The Magic score just 1.6 more points per game (111.4) than the Heat give up to opponents (109.8).

Orlando has put together a 27-18 record in games it scores more than 109.8 points.

Magic Home & Away Comparison

At home the Magic are better offensively, scoring 114.3 points per game, compared to 108.5 away. But they're not as good defensively, conceding 114.7 points per game at home, and 113 away.

The Magic pick up 3.1 more assists per game at home (24.7) than on the road (21.6).

Magic Injuries