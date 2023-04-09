The Miami Heat (43-38) and the Orlando Magic (34-47) are scheduled to match up on Sunday at FTX Arena, with a tip-off time of 1:00 PM ET. When these two squads hit the hardwood, Jimmy Butler and Paolo Banchero are two players to watch.

How to Watch Magic vs. Heat

Game Day: Sunday, April 9

Sunday, April 9 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Arena: FTX Arena

FTX Arena Location: Miami, Florida

Magic's Last Game

In their most recent game, the Magic fell to the Nets on Friday, 101-84. Cole Anthony scored a team-high 14 points (and added six assists and nine boards).

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Cole Anthony 14 9 6 0 0 2 Goga Bitadze 12 15 1 1 1 0 Franz Wagner 12 5 0 1 0 0

Magic Players to Watch

Banchero is the Magic's top scorer (20 points per game) and rebounder (6.9), and averages 3.7 assists.

Franz Wagner gives the Magic 18.7 points, 4.1 rebounds and 3.5 assists per contest. He also averages 0.9 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Markelle Fultz is averaging a team-leading 5.7 assists per contest. And he is delivering 14.1 points and 3.9 rebounds, making 51.4% of his shots from the field.

The Magic get 15.5 points, 8.8 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game from Wendell Carter Jr..

Anthony is averaging 13 points, 4.8 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game, making 45.4% of his shots from the field and 36.4% from beyond the arc, with 1.3 treys per contest.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Franz Wagner 16.6 4.9 3.8 1.4 0.3 1.1 Paolo Banchero 15.9 7.2 3.7 0.4 0.6 1.2 Cole Anthony 14.4 5.5 3.5 0.6 0.4 1.6 Markelle Fultz 12.6 2.7 6 1 0.6 0.5 Wendell Carter Jr. 12 6.9 1.3 0.7 0.5 1.7

