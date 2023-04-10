On Monday, Sean Murphy (coming off going 0-for-3) and the Atlanta Braves face the Cincinnati Reds, whose starting pitcher will be Graham Ashcraft. First pitch is at 7:20 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Padres.

Sean Murphy Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Monday, April 10, 2023

Monday, April 10, 2023 Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

Truist Park

Reds Starter: Graham Ashcraft

TV Channel: BSSE

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Sean Murphy At The Plate

Murphy has a double and eight walks while batting .150.

Murphy has gotten at least one hit twice this season in seven games, including one multi-hit game.

In seven games played this season, he has not gone deep.

Murphy has driven in a run twice this year, but just one in each of those games.

He has scored in one of seven games.

Sean Murphy Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 4 GP 3 1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (33.3%) 1 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (33.3%)

