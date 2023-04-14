Braves vs. Royals: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
Matt Olson and the Atlanta Braves will play Bobby Witt Jr. and the Kansas City Royals on Friday at Kauffman Stadium, at 8:10 PM ET.
Bookmakers list the Braves as -130 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Royals +110 moneyline odds. A 9-run over/under has been listed in the matchup.
Rep your team with officially licensed Bravesgear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Braves vs. Royals Odds & Info
- Date: Friday, April 14, 2023
- Time: 8:10 PM ET
- TV: MLB Network
- Location: Kansas City, Missouri
- Venue: Kauffman Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Braves
|-130
|+110
|9
|-120
|+100
|-
|-
|-
Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Braves Recent Betting Performance
- The Braves have played as the favorite in eight of their past 10 games and have gone 5-3 in those contests.
- In their last 10 games with a total, the Braves and their opponents are 6-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over.
- The Braves have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings. In four games in a row, Atlanta and its opponent have gone above the over/under, with the average total established by sportsbooks in that stretch being 8.5 runs.
Braves Betting Records & Stats
- The Braves have compiled a 7-4 record in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 63.6% of those games).
- In games it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -130 or shorter, Atlanta has a 6-2 record (winning 75% of its games).
- The implied moneyline probablility in this matchup gives the Braves a 56.5% chance to win.
- Atlanta has had an over/under set by bookmakers 13 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in seven of those games (7-6-0).
- The Braves have had a run line set for just one contest this season, and they covered.
Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Braves Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|4-3
|5-1
|3-1
|6-3
|6-3
|3-1
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.