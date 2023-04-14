The Atlanta Braves and Eddie Rosario, who went 2-for-4 with a double, a home run and an RBI last time out, battle Brady Singer and the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium, Friday at 8:10 PM ET.

He racked up two extra-base hits in his most recent appearance (2-for-4 with a double, a home run and an RBI) against the Reds.

Eddie Rosario Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Friday, April 14, 2023

Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Royals Starter: Brady Singer

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Eddie Rosario At The Plate

Rosario is batting .229 with two doubles, a home run and two walks.

Rosario has picked up a hit in five of 11 games this season, with multiple hits three times.

He has homered in one of 11 games, and in 2.7% of his plate appearances.

Rosario has driven in a run in one game this year.

In three of 11 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Eddie Rosario Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 7 GP 4 3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (50.0%) 2 (28.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (25.0%) 2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (25.0%) 1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Royals Pitching Rankings