The Atlanta Braves, including Ozzie Albies (hitting .200 in his past 10 games, with two home runs, a walk and five RBI), battle starting pitcher Brady Singer and the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium, Friday at 8:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Reds.

Ozzie Albies Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

  • Game Day: Friday, April 14, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
  • Royals Starter: Brady Singer
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Ozzie Albies At The Plate

  • Albies has two home runs and two walks while batting .231.
  • Albies will look to extend his five-game hitting streak. He's batting .263 with one homer over the course of his last outings.
  • Albies has had a base hit in 11 of 13 games this season, and multiple hits once.
  • In 13 games played this season, he has homered in two of them.
  • Albies has driven in a run in four games this season (30.8%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored in four of 13 games so far this season.

Ozzie Albies Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
7 GP 6
5 (71.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (100.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (16.7%)
3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (16.7%)
1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (16.7%)
1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (50.0%)

Royals Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Royals pitching staff ranks 17th in MLB.
  • The Royals have the 14th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.30).
  • The Royals rank 13th in baseball in home runs surrendered (14 total, 1.1 per game).
  • The Royals will look to Singer (1-0) in his third start this season.
  • His last appearance came on Saturday against the San Francisco Giants, when the right-hander tossed six innings, surrendering five earned runs while giving up eight hits.
