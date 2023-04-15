The Brooklyn Nets are 8.5-point underdogs heading into Game 1 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the Philadelphia 76ers at Wells Fargo Center on Saturday, starting at 1:00 PM ET on ESPN. The matchup has an over/under of 214.5.

76ers vs. Nets Odds & Info

  • When: Saturday, April 15, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
  • Where: Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
  • TV: ESPN
Favorite Spread Over/Under
76ers -8.5 214.5

76ers Betting Records & Stats

  • Philadelphia and its opponents have gone over 214.5 combined points in 56 of 82 games this season.
  • Philadelphia's outings this year have an average total of 226.1, 11.6 more points than this matchup's over/under.
  • The 76ers' ATS record is 48-34-0 this season.
  • This season, Philadelphia has been favored 56 times and won 41, or 73.2%, of those games.
  • Philadelphia has a record of 10-4, a 71.4% win rate, when it's favored by -350 or more by bookmakers this season.
  • Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the 76ers have a 77.8% chance to win.

Nets Betting Records & Stats

  • Brooklyn has combined with its opponent to score more than 214.5 points in 57 of 82 games this season.
  • The average over/under for Brooklyn's matchups this season is 225.9, 11.4 more points than this game's point total.
  • Brooklyn is 43-39-0 ATS this year.
  • The Nets have come away with 14 wins in the 38 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
  • This season, Brooklyn has won two of its four games when it is the underdog by at least +275 on the moneyline.
  • Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Brooklyn has a 26.7% chance of pulling out a win.

76ers vs. Nets Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)

Games Over 214.5 % of Games Over 214.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
76ers 56 68.3% 115.2 228.6 110.9 223.4 224.2
Nets 57 69.5% 113.4 228.6 112.5 223.4 226.6

Additional 76ers Insights & Trends

  • The 76ers have a 5-5 record against the spread while going 5-5 overall over their past 10 contests.
  • The 76ers have hit the over in six of their last 10 contests.
  • Philadelphia has done a better job covering the spread when playing at home (25-16-0) than it has in road affairs (23-18-0).
  • The 115.2 points per game the 76ers record are just 2.7 more points than the Nets give up (112.5).
  • When Philadelphia totals more than 112.5 points, it is 35-11 against the spread and 41-5 overall.

Additional Nets Insights & Trends

  • Brooklyn has a 5-5 record against the spread while going 6-4 overall in its last 10 contests.
  • In their past 10 games, the Nets have gone over the total five times.
  • In 2022-23 against the spread, Brooklyn has a lower winning percentage at home (.488, 20-21-0 record) than away (.561, 23-18-0).
  • The Nets score an average of 113.4 points per game, just 2.5 more points than the 110.9 the 76ers give up to opponents.
  • When it scores more than 110.9 points, Brooklyn is 35-15 against the spread and 35-15 overall.

76ers vs. Nets Betting Splits

76ers and Nets Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 8.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
76ers 48-34 9-5 47-35
Nets 43-39 4-1 37-45

76ers vs. Nets Point Insights

76ers Nets
115.2
Points Scored (PG)
 113.4
14
NBA Rank (PPG)
 19
35-11
ATS Record Scoring AVG+
 35-15
41-5
Overall Record Scoring AVG+
 35-15
110.9
Points Allowed (PG)
 112.5
3
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 8
38-13
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 30-18
40-11
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 35-13

