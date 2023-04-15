On Saturday, Ozzie Albies (.175 batting average in his past 10 games, with a home run, a walk and three RBI) and the Atlanta Braves play the Kansas City Royals, whose starting pitcher will be Kris Bubic. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Royals.

Ozzie Albies Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Saturday, April 15, 2023

Saturday, April 15, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

Kauffman Stadium

Royals Starter: Kris Bubic

TV Channel: BSKC

Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Ozzie Albies At The Plate

Albies is batting .214 with two home runs and two walks.

Albies has picked up a hit in 11 games this year (78.6%), including one multi-hit game.

He has hit a home run in two of 14 games played this season, and in 3.4% of his plate appearances.

In four games this year (28.6%), Albies has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in four games this season (28.6%), but has had no multi-run games.

Ozzie Albies Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 7 GP 7 5 (71.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (85.7%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (14.3%) 3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (14.3%) 1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (14.3%) 1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (42.9%)

