Sean Murphy Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Royals - April 15
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 10:25 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
On Saturday, Sean Murphy (on the back of going 2-for-4 with a double, a home run and three RBI) and the Atlanta Braves play the Kansas City Royals, whose starting pitcher will be Kris Bubic. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.
In his previous game, he racked up three RBI (going 2-for-4 with a double, a home run and a walk) against the Royals.
Sean Murphy Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Saturday, April 15, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Royals Starter: Kris Bubic
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Sean Murphy At The Plate
- Murphy has five doubles, two home runs and 11 walks while batting .250.
- He ranks 107th in batting average, 22nd in on base percentage, and 38th in slugging among the qualified hitters in MLB play.
- In 45.5% of his games this year (five of 11), Murphy has picked up at least one hit, and in three of those games (27.3%) he recorded multiple hits.
- He has hit a long ball in two of 11 games played this year, and in 4.3% of his plate appearances.
- In five games this year (45.5%), Murphy has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In four of 11 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Sean Murphy Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|4
|3 (42.9%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (50.0%)
|2 (28.6%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (25.0%)
|3 (42.9%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (25.0%)
|1 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (25.0%)
|3 (42.9%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (50.0%)
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The Royals pitching staff ranks 13th in MLB with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Royals have the 18th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.71).
- Royals pitchers combine to give up 19 total home runs at a clip of 1.4 per game (to rank 19th in the league).
- Bubic (0-1) takes the mound for the Royals to make his third start this season.
- In his last appearance on Sunday, the lefty tossed six scoreless innings against the San Francisco Giants while surrendering two hits.
