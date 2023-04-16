The Minnesota Timberwolves, Anthony Edwards included, hit the court versus the Denver Nuggets at 10:30 PM ET on Sunday in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

In a 113-108 win over the Pelicans (his most recent game) Edwards produced 26 points, 13 rebounds, four assists, four steals and four blocks.

If you'd like to make predictions on Edwards' performance, we dive into his available prop bets, using stats and trends, below.

Anthony Edwards Prop Bets vs. the Nuggets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 24.5 24.6 22.7 Rebounds 5.5 5.8 5.1 Assists 4.5 4.4 4.3 PRA 34.5 34.8 32.1 PR -- 30.4 27.8 3PM 2.5 2.7 2.7



Anthony Edwards Insights vs. the Nuggets

This season, Anthony Edwards has made 8.9 field goals per game, which accounts for 20.1% of his team's total makes.

This season, he's accounted for 21.4% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 2.7 per game.

Edwards' opponents, the Nuggets, have one of the slowest offensive tempos, ranking 27th, averaging 99.5 possessions per game, while his Timberwolves average 104 per game, seventh-highest among NBA teams.

Allowing 112.5 points per game, the Nuggets are the eighth-ranked team in the league defensively.

The Nuggets give up 40.8 rebounds per contest, best in the league.

Looking at assists, the Nuggets have allowed 25.7 per game, 15th in the league.

Conceding 11.4 made 3-pointers per game, the Nuggets are the third-ranked team in the league.

Anthony Edwards vs. the Nuggets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/7/2023 21 19 3 3 1 1 0 2/5/2023 31 20 4 3 1 0 2 1/18/2023 37 16 9 3 0 1 1 1/2/2023 36 29 10 5 3 0 1

