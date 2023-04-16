Austin Riley Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Royals - April 16
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 9:26 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Sunday, Austin Riley (.359 batting average in his past 10 games, with two doubles, a home run, five walks and four RBI) and the Atlanta Braves play the Kansas City Royals, whose starting pitcher will be Zack Greinke. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-5) against the Royals.
Austin Riley Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Sunday, April 16, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Royals Starter: Zack Greinke
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Looking to place a prop bet on Austin Riley? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Austin Riley At The Plate
- Riley is hitting .316 with two doubles, three home runs and nine walks.
- Among qualifying batters in MLB, his batting average ranks 41st, his on-base percentage ranks 37th, and he is 50th in the league in slugging.
- Riley enters this game on a six-game hitting streak. In his last outings, he's hitting .318 with one homer.
- Riley has picked up a hit in 13 of 15 games this season, with multiple hits four times.
- He has gone deep in 20.0% of his games in 2023 (three of 15), and 4.4% of his trips to the dish.
- Riley has driven in a run in seven games this year (46.7%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored in nine of 15 games (60.0%), including multiple runs twice.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Austin Riley Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|8
|6 (85.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|7 (87.5%)
|3 (42.9%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (12.5%)
|3 (42.9%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|6 (75.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (37.5%)
|2 (28.6%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (62.5%)
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The Royals pitching staff ranks 16th in MLB with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Royals' 5.00 team ERA ranks 23rd across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Royals rank 20th in baseball in home runs surrendered (20 total, 1.3 per game).
- Greinke (0-3) takes the mound for the Royals in his fourth start of the season. He's put together a 3.31 ERA in 16 1/3 innings pitched, with 11 strikeouts.
- In his most recent appearance on Tuesday, the righty threw five innings against the Texas Rangers, giving up three earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- The 39-year-old's 3.31 ERA ranks 41st, 1.347 WHIP ranks 56th, and 6.1 K/9 ranks 75th among qualifying pitchers this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.