The Atlanta Braves and Sam Hilliard, who went 1-for-2 with a home run and an RBI last time in action, take on Zack Greinke and the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium, Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.

Sam Hilliard Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 16, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
  • Royals Starter: Zack Greinke
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Sam Hilliard At The Plate

  • Hilliard is batting .348 with three doubles, a home run and five walks.
  • This year, Hilliard has totaled at least one hit in six of nine games (66.7%), and had multiple hits twice.
  • He has hit a home run in one of nine games, and in 3.6% of his plate appearances.
  • Hilliard has driven in a run twice this year, but just one in each of those games.
  • He has scored at least one run five times this season (55.6%), including one multi-run game.

Sam Hilliard Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
7 GP 2
5 (71.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (50.0%)
2 (28.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (100.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (50.0%)
1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (50.0%)

Royals Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Royals pitching staff ranks 16th in the league.
  • The Royals have a 5.00 team ERA that ranks 23rd across all league pitching staffs.
  • Royals pitchers combine to give up 20 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (to rank 20th in baseball).
  • The Royals will send Greinke (0-3) out for his fourth start of the season. He is 0-3 with a 3.31 ERA and 11 strikeouts in 16 1/3 innings pitched.
  • The righty's last appearance came on Tuesday against the Texas Rangers, when he went five innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up six hits.
  • The 39-year-old ranks 41st in ERA (3.31), 56th in WHIP (1.347), and 75th in K/9 (6.1) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
