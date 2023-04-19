Oddsmakers have set player props for Anthony Davis and others when the Los Angeles Lakers visit the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET.

Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Lakers vs. Grizzlies Game Info

Date: Wednesday, April 19, 2023

Wednesday, April 19, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: TNT, BSSE, and SportsNet LA

TNT, BSSE, and SportsNet LA Location: Memphis, Tennessee

Memphis, Tennessee Venue: FedExForum

NBA Props Today: Los Angeles Lakers

Anthony Davis Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 24.5 (-105) 13.5 (-115) 2.5 (-118) 0.5 (+240)

The 24.5-point total set for Davis on Wednesday is 1.4 fewer points than his season scoring average.

Davis has averaged 1.0 fewer rebound per game (12.5) than his prop bet total in Wednesday's game (13.5).

Davis has averaged 2.6 assists per game this year, 0.1 more than his prop bet for Wednesday (2.5).

Davis has averaged 0.3 made three-pointers per game, 0.2 fewer than his over/under in Wednesday's game (0.5).

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on player props with BetMGM Sportsbook.

LeBron James Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 26.5 (-120) 8.5 (-125) 6.5 (+120) 2.5 (-120)

The 28.9 points LeBron James scores per game are 2.4 more than his prop total on Wednesday (26.5).

He averages 0.2 less rebounds than his prop bet Wednesday of 8.5.

James has averaged 6.8 assists this season, 0.3 more than his prop bet on Wednesday.

He 2.2 made three-pointers average is 0.3 lower than his over/under on Wednesday.

D'Angelo Russell Props

PTS REB 3PM 16.5 (-111) 2.5 (-182) 2.5 (-133)

The 17.8 points D'Angelo Russell scores per game are 1.3 more than his over/under on Wednesday.

Russell averages 0.5 more rebounds than his over/under on Wednesday (which is 2.5).

Russell averages 2.7 made three-pointers, 0.2 more than his over/under on Wednesday.

Buy gear from your favorite teams and players NOW at Fanatics!

NBA Props Today: Memphis Grizzlies

Put your picks to the test and bet on Lakers vs. Grizzlies player props with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Jaren Jackson Jr. Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 22.5 (-110) 7.5 (-149) 1.5 (+110) 1.5 (-118)

Jaren Jackson Jr. has scored 18.6 points per game during the 2022-23 season, 3.9 points fewer than Wednesday's over/under.

Jackson has collected 6.7 rebounds per game, 0.8 less than his prop bet in Wednesday's game (7.5).

Jackson has averaged 1.0 assist per game this season, 0.5 less than his prop bet on Wednesday (1.5).

Jackson has averaged 1.6 made three-pointers per game, 0.1 more than his over/under in Wednesday's game (1.5).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.