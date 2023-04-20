The Toronto Maple Leafs host the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 2 of the NHL Playoffs First Round at Scotiabank Arena on Thursday, April 20, beginning at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN, SportsNet, CBC, TVAS, and BSSUN. The Lightning lead the series 1-0.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!

You can turn on ESPN, SportsNet, CBC, TVAS, and BSSUN to see the Lightning look to take down the Maple Leafs.

Maple Leafs Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Thursday, April 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, April 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, SportsNet, CBC, TVAS, and BSSUN

ESPN, SportsNet, CBC, TVAS, and BSSUN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Where: Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario

Watch live sports and more without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Lightning vs. Maple Leafs Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 4/18/2023 Maple Leafs Lightning 7-3 TB 4/11/2023 Lightning Maple Leafs 4-3 TOR 12/20/2022 Maple Leafs Lightning 4-1 TOR 12/3/2022 Lightning Maple Leafs 4-3 (F/OT) TB

Lightning Stats & Trends

The Lightning give up 3.1 goals per game (252 in total), 14th in the NHL.

The Lightning's 280 goals on the season (3.4 per game) rank them eighth in the league.

In their last 10 matchups, the Lightning are 5-5-0 to earn 75.0% of the possible points.

Over on the defensive end, the Lightning have allowed 28 goals (2.8 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They are scoring at a 3.8 goals-per-game average (38 total) during that span.

Lightning Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Nikita Kucherov 82 31 80 111 98 57 100% Brayden Point 82 50 44 94 45 51 50.5% Steven Stamkos 81 33 51 84 54 26 53.8% Alex Killorn 82 28 37 65 54 40 50% Brandon Hagel 81 30 34 64 48 92 28.4%

Maple Leafs Stats & Trends

The Maple Leafs have allowed 220 total goals (2.7 per game), ranking seventh in league play for the fewest goals against.

The Maple Leafs' 278 total goals (3.4 per game) rank ninth in the league.

In the past 10 games, the Maple Leafs have gone 6-2-2 (70.0% of possible points).

Over on the defensive side, the Maple Leafs have allowed 2.5 goals per game (25 total) over those 10 outings.

They have scored 31 goals over that span.

Maple Leafs Key Players