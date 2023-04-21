Austin Riley Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Astros - April 21
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 12:28 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Austin Riley -- hitting .256 with a double, two home runs, four walks and four RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves against the Houston Astros, with Hunter Brown on the hill, on April 21 at 7:20 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Padres.
Austin Riley Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Friday, April 21, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Astros Starter: Hunter Brown
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Austin Riley At The Plate
- Riley is batting .282 with two doubles, four home runs and 11 walks.
- In 78.9% of his games this year (15 of 19), Riley has picked up at least one hit, and in four of those games (21.1%) he recorded at least two.
- He has gone deep in four games this year (21.1%), homering in 4.7% of his chances at the plate.
- In nine games this season (47.4%), Riley has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In 10 games this year (52.6%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Austin Riley Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|12
|6 (85.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|9 (75.0%)
|3 (42.9%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (8.3%)
|3 (42.9%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|7 (58.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|4 (33.3%)
|2 (28.6%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|7 (58.3%)
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The Astros pitching staff is eighth in MLB with a collective 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Astros have a 3.31 team ERA that ranks seventh among all league pitching staffs.
- Astros pitchers combine to allow 20 home runs (1.1 per game), the 10th-fewest in baseball.
- Brown (2-0) gets the starting nod for the Astros in his fourth start of the season. He's put together a 1.93 ERA in 18 2/3 innings pitched, with 17 strikeouts.
- His most recent time out was on Saturday against the Texas Rangers, when the right-hander went seven innings, surrendering no earned runs while allowing five hits.
- The 24-year-old has amassed an ERA of 1.93, with 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings, in three games this season. Opposing hitters have a .200 batting average against him.
