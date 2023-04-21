Braves vs. Astros: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
Ronald Acuna Jr. and the Atlanta Braves square off against Kyle Tucker and the Houston Astros on Friday at 7:20 PM ET in the first game of a three-game series.
The favored Braves have -120 moneyline odds against the underdog Astros, who are listed at +100. The total is 8.5 runs for the contest (with -115 odds on the over and -105 odds on the under).
Braves vs. Astros Odds & Info
- Date: Friday, April 21, 2023
- Time: 7:20 PM ET
- TV: Apple TV+
- Location: Atlanta, Georgia
- Venue: Truist Park
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Braves
|-120
|+100
|8.5
|-115
|-105
|-
|-
|-
Braves Recent Betting Performance
- The Braves have played as the favorite in 10 of their past 10 games and won eight of those contests.
- In their last 10 games with a total, the Braves and their opponents are 7-2-1 when it comes to hitting the over.
- Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Braves' last 10 games.
Braves Betting Records & Stats
- The Braves have been favored on the moneyline 17 total times this season. They've gone 12-5 in those games.
- Atlanta has a 12-5 record (winning 70.6% of its games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -120 or shorter.
- The implied moneyline probablility for this matchup gives the Braves a 54.5% chance to win.
- In the 19 games in which bookmakers have set an over/under for Atlanta, it has combined with opponents to go over the total 10 times (10-8-1).
- The Braves have had a run line set for only one matchup this season, and they covered.
Braves Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|4-3
|10-2
|5-2
|9-3
|8-4
|6-1
