Bruins vs. Panthers: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats - NHL Playoffs First Round Game 3
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 6:47 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Boston Bruins and Florida Panthers square off in Game 3 of the NHL Playoffs First Round on Friday, April 21, beginning at 7:30 PM ET on TNT, SNE, SNO, SNP, CBC, TVAS, BSFL, and NESN. The series is tied at 1-1. The Bruins have -155 odds on the moneyline against the Panthers (+135).
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!
Bruins vs. Panthers Game Info
- When: Friday, April 21, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT, SNE, SNO, SNP, CBC, TVAS, BSFL, and NESN
- Where: BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Bruins (-155)
|Panthers (+135)
|-
Don't stay in the penalty box, sign up for DraftKings today
Bruins Betting Insights
- The Bruins have won 80.8% of their games this season when favored on the moneyline (59-14).
- Boston has a 48-12 record (winning 80.0% of its games) when playing as a moneyline favorite of -155 or shorter.
- The Bruins have a 60.8% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline's implied probability.
Panthers Betting Insights
- The Panthers have won eight, or 44.4%, of the 18 games they have played as an underdog this season.
- Florida has a record of 4-6 in games when oddsmakers have them as underdogs of at least +135 on the moneyline.
- Oddsmakers have implied, given the moneyline set for this matchup, that the Panthers have a 42.6% chance to win.
Bruins vs. Panthers Rankings
|Bruins Total (Rank)
|Panthers Total (Rank)
|301 (2nd)
|Goals
|288 (6th)
|174 (1st)
|Goals Allowed
|272 (21st)
|62 (11th)
|Power Play Goals
|63 (7th)
|36 (1st)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|70 (29th)
Put your picks to the test and bet on this game with DraftKings.
Bruins Advanced Stats
- In its past 10 contests, Boston hit the over twice.
- During their last 10 games, the Bruins' goals per game average is 0.9 lower than their season-long average.
- The Bruins score the second-most goals in the NHL, averaging 3.7 per game for a total of 301 this season.
- On defense, the Bruins have been the strongest squad in NHL action, allowing 174 total goals (only 2.1 per game).
- The team's goal differential (+127) leads the league this season .
Panthers Advanced Stats
- The Panthers didn't go over the total in a single one of their past 10 games.
- During their past 10 games, Panthers' game goal totals average 9.4 goals, 1.1 goals higher per game than their season-long game scoring average.
- The Panthers have scored the sixth-most goals (288 goals, 3.5 per game) in the NHL.
- The Panthers have allowed 3.3 goals per game, 272 total, which ranks 21st among NHL teams.
- Their 16th-ranked goal differential is +16.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.