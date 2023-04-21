The Atlanta Braves and Eddie Rosario, who went 0-for-3 last time out, battle Hunter Brown and the Houston Astros at Truist Park, Friday at 7:20 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Padres.

Eddie Rosario Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Eddie Rosario At The Plate

Rosario has three doubles, a home run and two walks while hitting .188.

In six of 15 games this year (40.0%) Rosario has had a hit, and in three of those games he had more than one (20.0%).

He has hit a home run in one of 15 games, and in 2% of his plate appearances.

Rosario has driven in a run in one game this season.

He has scored at least once four times this year (26.7%), including one multi-run game.

Eddie Rosario Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 7 GP 8 3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (37.5%) 2 (28.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (12.5%) 2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (25.0%) 1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Astros Pitching Rankings