On Friday, Matt Olson (on the back of going 0-for-4) and the Atlanta Braves play the Houston Astros, whose starting pitcher will be Hunter Brown. First pitch is at 7:20 PM ET.

Matt Olson Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Friday, April 21, 2023

Truist Park

TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -118)

Matt Olson At The Plate

Olson has 21 hits, which is best among Atlanta hitters this season, while batting .280 with 12 extra-base hits.

Among qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 60th, his on-base percentage ranks 45th, and he is 11th in the league in slugging.

In 63.2% of his 19 games this season, Olson has picked up at least one hit. He's also had seven multi-hit games.

In 26.3% of his games this season, he has homered, and 6.8% of his trips to the plate.

In 11 games this year (57.9%), Olson has picked up an RBI, and in six of those games (31.6%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 11 games this year (57.9%), including multiple runs in four games.

Matt Olson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 7 GP 12 4 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (66.7%) 2 (28.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (41.7%) 3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (66.7%) 1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (33.3%) 4 (57.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (58.3%)

Astros Pitching Rankings