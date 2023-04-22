On Saturday, Kevin Pillar (on the back of going 0-for-3) and the Atlanta Braves face the Houston Astros, whose starting pitcher will be Framber Valdez. First pitch is at 7:20 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Astros.

Kevin Pillar Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 22, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
  • Stadium: Truist Park
  • Astros Starter: Framber Valdez
  • TV Channel: BSSO
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Kevin Pillar At The Plate

  • Pillar is batting .219 with a double and two walks.
  • Pillar has had a base hit in six of 10 games this season, and multiple hits once.
  • In 10 games played this year, he has not hit a long ball.
  • Pillar has picked up an RBI twice this year, but just one in each of those games.
  • He has scored a run in two games this year, but just one run each time.

Kevin Pillar Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
4 GP 6
1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (83.3%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (16.7%)
1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (16.7%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (16.7%)

Astros Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Astros pitching staff ranks sixth in the league.
  • The Astros have a 3.35 team ERA that ranks sixth across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Astros pitchers combine to allow 20 home runs (one per game), the 10th-fewest in baseball.
  • Valdez gets the start for the Astros, his fifth of the season. He is 1-2 with a 1.80 ERA and 25 strikeouts in 25 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last time out on Sunday, the left-hander went six innings against the Texas Rangers, allowing one earned run while surrendering four hits.
  • Among pitchers who qualify in MLB action this season, the 29-year-old ranks 10th in ERA (1.80), 31st in WHIP (1.160), and 39th in K/9 (9).
