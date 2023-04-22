Kevin Pillar Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Astros - April 22
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 12:28 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
On Saturday, Kevin Pillar (on the back of going 0-for-3) and the Atlanta Braves face the Houston Astros, whose starting pitcher will be Framber Valdez. First pitch is at 7:20 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Astros.
Kevin Pillar Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Saturday, April 22, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Astros Starter: Framber Valdez
- TV Channel: BSSO
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
Kevin Pillar At The Plate
- Pillar is batting .219 with a double and two walks.
- Pillar has had a base hit in six of 10 games this season, and multiple hits once.
- In 10 games played this year, he has not hit a long ball.
- Pillar has picked up an RBI twice this year, but just one in each of those games.
- He has scored a run in two games this year, but just one run each time.
Kevin Pillar Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|4
|GP
|6
|1 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (83.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (16.7%)
|1 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (16.7%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (16.7%)
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Astros pitching staff ranks sixth in the league.
- The Astros have a 3.35 team ERA that ranks sixth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Astros pitchers combine to allow 20 home runs (one per game), the 10th-fewest in baseball.
- Valdez gets the start for the Astros, his fifth of the season. He is 1-2 with a 1.80 ERA and 25 strikeouts in 25 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Sunday, the left-hander went six innings against the Texas Rangers, allowing one earned run while surrendering four hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB action this season, the 29-year-old ranks 10th in ERA (1.80), 31st in WHIP (1.160), and 39th in K/9 (9).
