On Sunday, Austin Riley (.256 batting average in his past 10 games, with two doubles, two home runs, four walks and five RBI) and the Atlanta Braves face the Houston Astros, whose starting pitcher will be Cristian Javier. First pitch is at 1:35 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Astros.

Austin Riley Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Sunday, April 23, 2023

Sunday, April 23, 2023 Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Astros Starter: Cristian Javier

Cristian Javier TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Austin Riley At The Plate

Riley is hitting .278 with three doubles, four home runs and 11 walks.

Riley has gotten a hit in 16 of 21 games this year (76.2%), including five multi-hit games (23.8%).

In 19.0% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 4.3% of his trips to the dish.

In 10 games this year (47.6%), Riley has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in 11 of 21 games (52.4%), including multiple runs twice.

Austin Riley Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 12 7 (77.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (75.0%) 4 (44.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (8.3%) 4 (44.4%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (58.3%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (33.3%) 3 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (58.3%)

