Max Fried will start for the Atlanta Braves on Sunday at Truist Park against Kyle Tucker and the Houston Astros. First pitch is at 1:30 PM ET for the final game of a three-game series.

Oddsmakers list the Braves as -140 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Astros +115 moneyline odds to win. The over/under is 8 runs for the game (with -115 odds on the over and -105 odds to go under).

Braves vs. Astros Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, April 23, 2023

Sunday, April 23, 2023 Time: 1:30 PM ET

1:30 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Braves -140 +115 8 -115 -105 - - -

Braves Recent Betting Performance

The Braves have played as the favorite in nine of their past 10 games and won seven of those contests.

The Braves and their opponents have combined to hit the over seven times in their last 10 games with a total.

Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the Braves' last 10 games.

Braves Betting Records & Stats

The Braves have won 12 of the 18 games they were listed as the moneyline favorite this season (66.7%).

In games it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -140 or shorter, Atlanta has a record of 10-2 (83.3%).

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Braves' implied win probability is 58.3%.

Atlanta has had an over/under set by bookmakers 21 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 12 of those games (12-8-1).

The Braves have had a run line set for just one contest this season, and they covered.

Braves Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 4-5 10-2 5-2 9-5 8-5 6-2

