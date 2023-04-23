On Sunday, Kevin Pillar (on the back of going 0-for-3) and the Atlanta Braves face the Houston Astros, whose starting pitcher will be Cristian Javier. First pitch is at 1:35 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Astros.

Kevin Pillar Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Sunday, April 23, 2023

1:35 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Truist Park

Cristian Javier

Cristian Javier TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Kevin Pillar At The Plate

Pillar is batting .200 with a double and two walks.

Pillar has had a base hit in six of 11 games this season, and multiple hits once.

He has not hit a home run in his 11 games this year.

Pillar has driven in a run twice this season, but just one in each of those games.

He has scored a run in two games this year, but just a single run each time.

Kevin Pillar Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 5 GP 6 1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (83.3%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (16.7%) 1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (16.7%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (16.7%)

Astros Pitching Rankings