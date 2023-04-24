Top Player Prop Bets for Jets vs. Golden Knights NHL Playoffs First Round Game 4 on April 24, 2023
You can find player prop bet odds for Kyle Connor, Jack Eichel and others on the Winnipeg Jets and Vegas Golden Knights prior to their matchup at 9:30 PM ET on Monday at Canada Life Centre.
Jets vs. Golden Knights Game Info
- When: Monday, April 24, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN, SNW, TVAS, and SportsNet RM
- Where: Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba
NHL Props Today: Winnipeg Jets
Kyle Connor Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +185, Under Odds: -233)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -120, Under Odds: -110)
Connor is one of Winnipeg's leading contributors (81 total points), having registered 32 goals and 49 assists.
Connor Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Golden Knights
|Apr. 22
|1
|1
|2
|8
|at Golden Knights
|Apr. 20
|0
|0
|0
|8
|at Golden Knights
|Apr. 18
|1
|0
|1
|5
|at Avalanche
|Apr. 13
|0
|0
|0
|3
|at Wild
|Apr. 11
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Golden Knights
|Apr. 22
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Golden Knights
|Apr. 20
|0
|0
|0
|5
|at Golden Knights
|Apr. 18
|0
|1
|1
|0
|at Avalanche
|Apr. 13
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Wild
|Apr. 11
|0
|1
|1
|2
Mark Scheifele Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -164, Under Odds: +135)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +150, Under Odds: -185)
Mark Scheifele has scored 42 goals and added 26 assists through 81 games for Winnipeg.
Scheifele Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Golden Knights
|Apr. 22
|1
|0
|1
|2
|at Golden Knights
|Apr. 20
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Golden Knights
|Apr. 18
|0
|0
|0
|4
|at Avalanche
|Apr. 13
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Wild
|Apr. 11
|1
|0
|1
|3
NHL Props Today: Vegas Golden Knights
Jack Eichel Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -185, Under Odds: +150)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +120, Under Odds: -149)
Eichel has scored 27 goals (0.4 per game) and dished out 39 assists (0.6 per game), contributing to the Vegas offense with 66 total points (one per game). He takes 3.3 shots per game, shooting 12.1%.
Eichel Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Jets
|Apr. 22
|2
|1
|3
|7
|vs. Jets
|Apr. 20
|1
|0
|1
|3
|vs. Jets
|Apr. 18
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Kraken
|Apr. 13
|0
|1
|1
|2
|vs. Kraken
|Apr. 11
|0
|0
|0
|0
Chandler Stephenson Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -125, Under Odds: -105)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +140, Under Odds: -175)
Chandler Stephenson has amassed 65 points this season, with 16 goals and 49 assists.
Stephenson Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Jets
|Apr. 22
|1
|1
|2
|1
|vs. Jets
|Apr. 20
|1
|1
|2
|4
|vs. Jets
|Apr. 18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Kraken
|Apr. 13
|1
|0
|1
|2
|vs. Kraken
|Apr. 11
|0
|1
|1
|2
