On Monday, Sam Hilliard (on the back of going 1-for-4 with a double) and the Atlanta Braves play the Miami Marlins, whose starting pitcher will be Edward Cabrera. First pitch is at 7:20 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Astros.

Sam Hilliard Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

  • Game Day: Monday, April 24, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
  • Stadium: Truist Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Marlins Starter: Edward Cabrera
  • TV Channel: BSSO
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +100)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Looking to place a prop bet on Sam Hilliard? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Sam Hilliard At The Plate

  • Hilliard is hitting .317 with four doubles, a home run and six walks.
  • In nine of 16 games this year (56.3%) Hilliard has picked up a hit, and in four of those games he had more than one (25.0%).
  • He has gone deep in one game this year.
  • Hilliard has driven in a run twice this season, but just one in each of those games.
  • In seven of 16 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Sam Hilliard Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
10 GP 6
6 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (50.0%)
2 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (33.3%)
3 (30.0%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (66.7%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (16.7%)
1 (10.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (16.7%)

Marlins Pitching Rankings

  • The Marlins pitching staff ranks 22nd in the league with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Marlins' 4.11 team ERA ranks 14th among all league pitching staffs.
  • Marlins pitchers combine to give up the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (22 total, one per game).
  • Cabrera gets the start for the Marlins, his fifth of the season. He is 1-1 with a 4.08 ERA and 18 strikeouts in 17 2/3 innings pitched.
  • His most recent appearance was on Tuesday against the San Francisco Giants, when the righty threw six innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing six hits.
  • In four games this season, the 25-year-old has a 4.08 ERA and 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .231 to his opponents.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.