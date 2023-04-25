On Tuesday, Austin Riley (.273 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 100 points below season-long percentage) and the Atlanta Braves play the Miami Marlins, whose starting pitcher will be Bryan Hoeing. First pitch is at 7:20 PM ET.

In his last game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-3 against the Marlins.

Austin Riley Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Tuesday, April 25, 2023

Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

Stadium: Truist Park

Marlins Starter: Bryan Hoeing

TV Channel: BSSO

BSSO Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)

Austin Riley At The Plate

Riley is batting .271 with three doubles, five home runs and 14 walks.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 67th in batting average, 50th in on-base percentage, and 47th in slugging.

In 17 of 23 games this season (73.9%) Riley has had a hit, and in five of those games he had more than one (21.7%).

Looking at the 23 games he has played this year, he's homered in five of them (21.7%), and in 4.9% of his trips to the dish.

Riley has picked up an RBI in 11 games this year (47.8%), with more than one RBI in three of those contests (13.0%).

He has scored in 52.2% of his games this season (12 of 23), with two or more runs three times (13.0%).

Austin Riley Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 11 GP 12 8 (72.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (75.0%) 4 (36.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (8.3%) 5 (45.5%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (58.3%) 1 (9.1%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (33.3%) 4 (36.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (58.3%)

Marlins Pitching Rankings