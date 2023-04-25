Celtics vs. Hawks: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Atlanta Hawks are 13.5-point underdogs heading into a potentially-deciding Game 5 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden on Tuesday, starting at 7:30 PM ET on TNT, NBCS-BOS, and BSSE. The Celtics hold a 3-1 lead in the series. The matchup's point total is set at 229.5.
Celtics vs. Hawks Odds & Info
- When: Tuesday, April 25, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts
- TV: TNT, NBCS-BOS, and BSSE
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Celtics
|-13.5
|229.5
Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Celtics Betting Records & Stats
- Boston's games this season have featured more combined points than this contest's total of 229.5 points 42 times.
- The average total in Boston's games this season is 229.4, 0.1 points fewer than this matchup's over/under.
- The Celtics are 45-37-0 against the spread this season.
- Boston has been the favorite in 73 games this season and won 52 (71.2%) of those contests.
- Boston has a record of 4-1 when it's favored by -1000 or more by sportsbooks this season.
- The Celtics have a 90.9% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
Hawks Betting Records & Stats
- Atlanta and its opponents have combined to score more than 229.5 points in 55 of 82 games this season.
- The average over/under for Atlanta's outings this season is 236.6, 7.1 more points than this game's point total.
- Atlanta's ATS record is 36-46-0 this season.
- The Hawks have been chosen as underdogs in 34 games this year and have walked away with the win 12 times (35.3%) in those games.
- Atlanta has not entered a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +625.
- Atlanta has an implied victory probability of 13.8% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.
Celtics vs. Hawks Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)
|Games Over 229.5
|% of Games Over 229.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Celtics
|42
|51.2%
|117.9
|236.3
|111.4
|229.5
|227.8
|Hawks
|55
|67.1%
|118.4
|236.3
|118.1
|229.5
|233.4
Additional Celtics Insights & Trends
- The Celtics have gone 8-2 in their past 10 games, with an 8-2 record against the spread in that span.
- Five of Celtics' last 10 contests have gone over the total.
- At home, Boston has a better record against the spread (23-18-0) compared to its ATS record in road games (22-19-0).
- The Celtics score 117.9 points per game, only 0.2 fewer points than the 118.1 the Hawks give up.
- When Boston totals more than 118.1 points, it is 31-11 against the spread and 39-3 overall.
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got a great offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this fantastic first-time player promotion.
Additional Hawks Insights & Trends
- Atlanta has a 3-7 record against the spread while finishing 4-6 overall in its past 10 games.
- In their past 10 contests, the Hawks have hit the over seven times.
- Atlanta's winning percentage against the spread, both home and away, is .439. It is 18-23-0 ATS on its home court and 18-23-0 on the road.
- The Hawks score an average of 118.4 points per game, seven more points than the 111.4 the Celtics give up to opponents.
- When it scores more than 111.4 points, Atlanta is 33-29 against the spread and 39-23 overall.
Celtics vs. Hawks Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 13.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Celtics
|45-37
|3-3
|43-39
|Hawks
|36-46
|0-0
|47-35
Celtics vs. Hawks Point Insights
|Celtics
|Hawks
|117.9
|118.4
|4
|3
|31-11
|33-29
|39-3
|39-23
|111.4
|118.1
|4
|25
|41-22
|25-12
|49-14
|27-10
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.