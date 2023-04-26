Luis Arraez and the Miami Marlins hit the field on Wednesday at Truist Park against Bryce Elder, who is starting for the Atlanta Braves. First pitch is at 7:20 PM ET.

Braves vs. Marlins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, April 26, 2023

Time: 7:20 PM ET

TV Channel: BSSO

Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Venue: Truist Park

Braves Batting & Pitching Performance

The Braves average 1.6 home runs per game to rank third in baseball with 38 total home runs.

Atlanta ranks third in MLB, slugging .456.

The Braves' .258 batting average is seventh-best in the majors.

Atlanta scores the sixth-most runs in baseball (124 total, 5.2 per game).

The Braves rank fifth in baseball with an on-base percentage of .338.

The Braves strike out 9.6 times per game, the third-worst mark in MLB.

The pitching staff for Atlanta has a collective 9.3 K/9, the eighth-best in the majors.

Atlanta has a 3.35 team ERA that ranks sixth among all MLB pitching staffs.

The Braves have the 11th-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.247).

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher

Elder (2-0 with a 1.14 ERA and 23 strikeouts in 23 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Braves, his fifth of the season.

His most recent appearance came on Friday against the Houston Astros, when the righty threw six innings, surrendering no earned runs while giving up five hits.

Elder will try to last five or more innings for his fifth straight appearance. He's averaging 5.8 innings per outing.

Braves Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Braves Starter Opponent Starter 4/21/2023 Astros L 6-4 Home Bryce Elder Hunter Brown 4/22/2023 Astros L 6-3 Home Kyle Wright Framber Valdez 4/23/2023 Astros L 5-2 Home Max Fried Cristian Javier 4/24/2023 Marlins W 11-0 Home Spencer Strider Edward Cabrera 4/25/2023 Marlins W 7-4 Home Charlie Morton Bryan Hoeing 4/26/2023 Marlins - Home Bryce Elder Sandy Alcantara 4/27/2023 Marlins - Home Kyle Wright Braxton Garrett 4/28/2023 Mets - Away Max Fried David Peterson 4/29/2023 Mets - Away Spencer Strider Tylor Megill 4/30/2023 Mets - Away Charlie Morton Jose Butto 5/1/2023 Mets - Away Bryce Elder Kodai Senga

