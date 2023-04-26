Eddie Rosario Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Marlins - April 26
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 12:23 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
The Atlanta Braves, including Eddie Rosario and his .529 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including five extra-base hits but no home run), take on starter Sandy Alcantara and the Miami Marlins at Truist Park, Wednesday at 7:20 PM ET.
He notched a home run while going 1-for-3 in his previous game against the Marlins.
Eddie Rosario Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 26, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Marlins Starter: Sandy Alcantara
- TV Channel: BSSO
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Eddie Rosario At The Plate
- Rosario is hitting .200 with three doubles, three home runs and three walks.
- Rosario has reached base via a hit in nine games this year (of 20 played), and had multiple hits in four of those games.
- He has gone deep in 15.0% of his games this season, and 4.4% of his plate appearances.
- Rosario has driven in a run in three games this season (15.0%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- In six games this season (30.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Eddie Rosario Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|8
|6 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (37.5%)
|3 (25.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (12.5%)
|4 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (25.0%)
|3 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|3 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Marlins pitching staff ranks 21st in MLB.
- The Marlins' 4.56 team ERA ranks 21st among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Marlins rank 20th in baseball in home runs allowed (30 total, 1.3 per game).
- Alcantara (1-2) takes the mound for the Marlins in his fifth start of the season. He's put together a 5.84 ERA in 24 2/3 innings pitched, with 20 strikeouts.
- The righty last appeared in relief on Saturday, when he tossed 2/3 innings against the Cleveland Guardians while giving up hits.
- The 27-year-old's 5.84 ERA ranks 63rd, 1.176 WHIP ranks 31st, and 7.3 K/9 ranks 49th among qualifying pitchers this season.
